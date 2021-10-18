Venom: Let There Be Carnage Leaked

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is the second film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) and a sequel to Venom (2018). Venom: Let There Be Carnage superhero film featurs the Marvel Comics character Venom and produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures. The film is directed by Andy Serkis with screenplay written by Kelly Marcel, based on a story she wrote with Tom Hardy who stars as Eddie Brock / Venom alongside Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson. Venom: Let There Be Carnage was theatrically released in the United States on October 1, 2021, and in India on October 14, 2021.

The movie was made on a budget of 11 crores. The audience are loving the screenplay and the break up scene between Eddie and Venom. Now, we hear that pirated copies of the movie have been leaked by few websites like movierulz and telegram for free download.

But remember, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a film which has to be enjoyed only on the Big screen. So do not encourage piracy, if you come across any pirated copy of the Venom: Let There Be Carnage, report to the cyber cell. The film has grossed over $283 million worldwide and received decent reviews from critics.