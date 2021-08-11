Universal Pictures' Nobody Theatrical Release On August 13

Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody’ has been one of the most-awaited movies for the Indian audience. Belonging to the world of John Wick’s franchise, the film directed by Ilya Naishuller narrates the story of Hutch Mansell, a complex and layered character, suffering from PTSD.

Having an ever-increasing fandom owing to his stellar performances in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, the excitement amongst Bob’s fans is surely at its peak as they eagerly anticipate what surprise he is going to deliver in his next big project, Nobody.

Bob essays the role of a family man who is trying hard to be the perfect husband and father despite the complexities in his relationships. The trailer shows some exciting elements as the actor is shown in full-action mode hunting down his enemies. Teasing the audiences with a never-ending thrill, leaving them asking for more, the gripping trailer ends with Bob’s popular dialogue, “I am Nobody”.

The official synopsis reads, “When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake (Gage Munroe of The Shack fame), is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca (Connie Nielsen of Wonder Woman fame), seems to pull only further away. The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary (popular Russian actor Aleksey Serebryakov of Amazon Prime Video’s McMafia)—and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a ‘Nobody’ again.”

The movie is penned by Derek Kolstad and also features Christopher Lloyd and Connie Nielsen and Christopher Llyod in key roles.

Nobody will release in English and Hindi on August 13, 2021.

Watch the trailer here: