Universal Pictures Drops The Addams Family 2 Trailer, Fans Spooked!

Universal Pictures recently unveiled the official trailer for The Addams Family sequel, giving fans a sneak peek at Morticia, Gomez and the rest of the creepy and kooky clan as they make their way across the country on a family road trip-cum-vacation.

The spookiest family in town is back with a bang in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this upcoming film, we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” Hoping to bond with their kids just like the good old times, they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?

The trailer is funny, witty, musical and sassy just at the right places. The Addams Family 2 features Oscar Isaac (Gomez), Charlize Theron (Morticia), Chloe Grace Moretz (Wednesday), Nick Kroll (Uncle Fester), Snoop Dogg (It), and Bette Midler (Grandma). Javon "Wanna" Walton is taking over voicing duties for Pugsley, a character voiced by Finn Wolfhard in the first movie. The Addams Family 2 will be hitting the theatres soon!

Get ready for one of the creepiest, yet most funny movies of the year