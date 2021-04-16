Tom Felton’s Birthday Wish To Harry Potter Co-star Emma Watson is Winning Hearts

Actress Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson who turned 31 on April 15 was wished by fans all over the world. The Little Women star was showered with wishes and birthday posts. But there was one particular post that caught everyone’s attention.

Tom Felton aka Draco Malfoy wished his Gryffindor rival and Harry Potter co-star Emma Watson in an adorable social media post. He surprised the fans with an amazing throwback picture reminiscing the ‘Harry Potter’ days. “Happy birthday to the one & only,” captioned Felton on Twitter and Instagram.

Happy birthday to the one & only pic.twitter.com/L60185q1Tc — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) April 15, 2021

It is a picture that was seemingly taken back in 2002 as both Felton and Watson look relatively young. Fans loved the post so much that in a matter of few hours, the post managed to garner more than 2 Million likes. The picture took Harry Potter fans back to the movie days. Many even shared their emotional moments and dived into nostalgia with Felton’s post.

A user commented on Felton’s post saying, “You made all of us emotional. This is the best throwback Thursday picture ever.” Another user wrote, “Felton officially wins the Throwback Thursday Challenge with this one.” Many started making jokes while pointing out the irony of Draco Malfoy wishing Hermione Granger. “What alternate universe is this,” joked HP fans. Netizens are now eagerly waiting for Watson to reply to the post.

Let us remind you that this is not the first time the Risen actor has shared a throwback picture. The actor often treats his fans to such posts.

if monday had a look …. pic.twitter.com/GVKb52BOYw — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) April 12, 2021

A few weeks ago, Felton wished another Harry Potter co-star, Robbie Coltrane aka Hagrid, with a picture from the Prisoner of Azkaban. "the man, the myth, the legend. happy birthday, mate x," read the post.

the man , the myth , the legend. happy birthday mate x pic.twitter.com/PcaCWt7csV — Tom Felton (@TomFelton) March 31, 2021

On the movies front, Emma Watson started in many amazing films in the past years. Beauty and the Beast, Little Women, The Circle are some of her best performances. On the other hand, Tom Felton is best known for his roles in movies like Feed, Message From The King, Against The Sun and A United Kingdom