Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya Starrer Dune to Stream on Amazon Prime India

Amazon Prime Video today announced the subscription digital premier in India of Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Entertainment’s epic Dune starting March 25th, 2022. Directed by Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Arrival,” “Blade Runner 2049), Dune is a critical and commercial hit as it crossed more than $400M mark at the box office and received rave reviews from critics and the audience alike. The big-screen adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal bestseller novel of the same name, has been nominated in ten categories for the 94th Academy Awards, namely Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Dune stars an ensemble cast including Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”), Rebecca Ferguson (“Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”), Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi”), Oscar nominee Josh Brolin (“Milk,” “Deadpool 2,” “Avengers: Infinity War”), Stellan Skarsgard (the “Mamma Mia!” films, “Avengers: Age of Ultron”), Dave Bautista (the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films, upcoming “Avengers: Endgame”), Zendaya (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”), David Dastmalchian (the “Ant-Man” movies), Stephen Henderson (“Fences,” “Lady Bird”), with Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling (“45 Years,” “Assassin’s Creed”), with Jason Momoa (“Aquaman”), and Oscar winner Javier Bardem (“No Country for Old Men,” “Skyfall”) and Chang Chen (“Crouching Tiger,” “Hidden Dragon,” “The Grandmaster”). Available in English, Hindi, Tamil Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, Prime members can stream the film in their own language.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, ‘Dune’ tells the story of Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet), a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune will be available to stream starting March 25th in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.