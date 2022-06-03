Thor is Back, This Time a Day Earlier in India!

Audiences will see their favourite Avenger THOR back onscreen after 3 years post-Avengers Endgame.

Thor Love and Thunder will see the blockbuster duo Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi reuniting after five years post the superb success of Thor Ragnarok and such is the fervent excitement & unprecedented demand here, that the big-ticket entertainer will witness an earlier theatrical release, one day before the US market.

Link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CeVX7Pmtedv/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D

Directed by Oscar-winner Taika Waititi, the film stars our favourite Avenger Thor aka Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast: Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his BIG MCU debut!

Marvel Studios ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is to release in Indian theatres on July 7 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.