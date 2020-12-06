The most awaited Hollywood movie Tenet directed by Christopher Nolan, who produced it with Emma Thomas finally hit the screens on December 4 in India. Tenet has been released in the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Korea, Japan, and finally, it's released in India, that too in theatres. Tenet has grossed $357 million worldwide, making it the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2020. In the Indian box office, Tenet has managed to earn over Rs 1 crore at the domestic box office on its first day.

Tenet is the first movie released in Indian theaters after nine-month of the pandemic shutdown. Tenet got positive responses from audiences and the audience feels that watching the movie once is not enough to understand the movie.

It may be recalled that Tenet got leaked on piracy sites like movierulz and others even before its official release in India. Though the movie was leaked ahead of its release, audiences seem to prefer watching Tenet in Theatres because the reopening of treaters after a long gap has left cinephiles excited about re-experiencing the joy of watching the movie on the big screen.

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The plot follows a secret agent (Washington) as he manipulates the flow of time to prevent World War III. Nolan took more than five years to write the screenplay after deliberating about Tenet's central ideas for over a decade. Tenet release was delayed three times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.