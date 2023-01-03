Tamannaah Dating Bollywood Actor, Lip Lock Video Goes Viral

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most eligible bachelors in Tollywood. Over the past few years, we heard that she is getting married to some business tycoon. Countless times, she denied the rumors. Now, we hear that Tamannaah is dating with Bollywood actor Vijay Varma.

They went together to celebrate the New Year in Goa. One of the videos of Tamannaah and Vijay is making round on social media. In the video, the Tamannah Bhatia-Vijay Varma duo could be seen hugging each other at a popular restaurant.

However, their faces are not visible but the netizens are sure it is them. Here's the video for you. Take a look at it.