Karthi's Sulthan Leaked on Tamilrockers, Makers On Mission To Remove Piracy Links

Sulthan is an action thriller written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, and produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. The film stars Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

Sulthan teaser got a massive response from the audience. Now, the film which hit theatres today is also getting a good response from the audience. Sulthan has been dubbed in two languages Tamil and Telugu.

Now, the latest we hear is that Karthi's latest movie Sulthan has been leaked on infamous torrent websites for free download. Tamilrockers, Movierulz, TamilMv, and other illegal websites have leaked the movie on the very first day of its release. This is not the first time a newly released movie has fallen victim to piracy. Recent Telugu releases like Jathi Rantnalu, Rang De, and Aranya were also leaked within few hours of its release.

The filmmakers are trying to remove the pirated copies from the websites. Circulating Pirated copy of a movie is not legal. Do not encourage piracy. If you come across Sulthan pirated copy on a y site please report it to the piracy cell.