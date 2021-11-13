Stephanie Beatriz on Disney's Encanto: It’s a Dream Come True

Ever imagined how dull life would be if there is nothing magical about it!

The world is full of magical things patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper. And no one does a better job of taking viewers on such mesmerizing adventures than Disney. Disney Magic is visible in every movie they create. They transport the viewers into the world which is filled with joy and magic. They try to make dreams come true and make the unimaginable transform into reality. Their movies are a Piece de Resistance which connects with audiences instantly. All set to enchant you with its magic, Walt Disney Animation Studio will release its 60th animated movie, Encanto featuring Steaphanie Beatriz who has given her voice as Mirabel. This movie is a tale of an extraordinary family who lives in a magical house in a vibrant town called Encanto.

Talking about her association with Disney, Beatriz said, “Disney has truly perfected the art of storytelling. There’s a lot of care and beauty with which they tell these incredible stories—from the research to the story development to the brilliant animation and collective beautiful energy that goes into making a Disney animated film. It’s a collective of artists working diligently with every ounce of their talent to put something special and beautiful into the world. I'm honoured to have been a part of the legacy of Disney Animation. It’s a dream come true.”

Directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, the songs featured in the film are by Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Produced by Yvett Merino, this movie is ready to give the audience a gala time filled with great songs and captivating storytelling. Encanto is set to release on November 26, 2021, in your nearest theatres.

