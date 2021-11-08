Spiderman No Way Home First Look Poster Out

The official poster for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released by Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios, and it features Spiderman (Tom Holland) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina). Well, you cannot see Doc Ock, but his metal limbs ready to attack Peter is enough indication.

It’s not just that which got the fans excited, but also something else that caught their attention. You can also see Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) in the background. It is Green Goblin riding on his iconic glider. Viewers guessed it by the teaser and now the poster seems to be enough proof for “Sinister Six” villains in the new Spidey movie.

The bolt of lightning could be hinting towards ‘Electro’ and cloud of dust all over is a call to ‘Sandman’. Four of the most legendary villains that were also introduced in other Spiderman films have been hinted at in the poster but we are yet to see if other baddies from the comic books will make an appearance in No Way Home to complete the ‘Sinister Six’ or not.

The Multiverse unleashed. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17. pic.twitter.com/DchHdpKKFy — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) November 8, 2021

Alfred Molina, who played the role of Dr. Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus in 2004's Spider-Man 2 (Tobey Maguire’s version), will be reprising his role in NWH as was confirmed in the teaser trailer. Rumors suggest Jamie Foxx be reprising his role as Max Dillon/Electro from 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (Andrew Garfield’s Spiderman) but that has not been confirmed still.

Fans cannot wait for the film but before that their patience level is dying waiting for the official trailer as the one already released was a teaser trailer. Spiderman No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, and more. The film is coming to movie theatres on December 17.