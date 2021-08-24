Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer Leaked, Sony Releases Official Video

The Spider-Man No Way Home makers released the trailer on Tuesday, August 24, a day after it was supposedly leaked online and Sony went into firefighting mode. Tom Holland plays the title character in the 2.56-minute trailer. In the latest teaser, Peter Parker is seen being on the run for the safety of his loved ones, similar to how the superhero's secret identity was revealed in the last film by Jake Gyllenhaal's Mysterio and JK Simmons as J Jonah Jameson. The film will hit the screens on December 17.

The teaser opens with Peter pleading with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help and to reverse time. Peter wishes he could return to a period when no one knew he was Spider-Man. Doctor Strange agrees. The new teaser is packed with thrills and action, as we see the return of the classic villains from the hit. In the end, we get a glimpse of Green Goblin and Dr Octopus. The multiverse idea presented by Loki is carried further in Spider-Man No Way Home.

The Spider-Man No Way Home was leaked on social media. The Super Hero film lovers were trending the leaked trailer on all social media platforms. Spider-Man No Way Home not only reintroduces Tom Holland as Peter Parker but also features villains from earlier films, like Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus. Unlike Electro, who debuted with Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man, Doctor Octopus appeared alongside Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man. Doctor Strange is played by Benedict Cumberbatch in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He will take over as Peter's tutor from the now-deceased Tony Stark. Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tome all play significant roles.