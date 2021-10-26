Sony’s Missing Chocolate Campaign For Venom Movie Promotion, A Big Hit

When Chocolates went missing from all over…

As movie theatres reopen in Maharashtra today and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” gears up to hit the big screen, Twitter was abuzz with #ChocolatesMissing. Sony Pictures Entertainment India wanted to create a unique trend to grab the moviegoers’ attention and establish Venom as the first big film to watch in the theatres. That’s when the Mumbai HQ tweeted a picture of their half-empty vending machine, wondering about the missing chocolates from their office.

Someone's clearly so happy to be back at our Mumbai HQ that they've emptied our chocolate section this early in the morning. 🤷 Nudging the culprit to come forward already! #ChocolatesMissing pic.twitter.com/hKfsVf8EFW — Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) October 22, 2021

Soon after, several more reports of missing chocolates started flooding in. Brands took to Twitter, expressing concern for their chocolate products, and #ChocolatesMissing was trending within mere hours of the first chocolate theft.

We're missing a few of our Tees Cafe coffee-themed watches too... it's possible the culprit thought it was chocolate when they were taking it. Can we get some answers here?! #ChocolatesMissing — Fastrack (@Fastrack) October 22, 2021

Someone's clearly so happy to be back at our Mumbai HQ that they've emptied our chocolate section this early in the morning. 🤷 Nudging the culprit to come forward already! #ChocolatesMissing pic.twitter.com/hKfsVf8EFW — Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) October 22, 2021

As it happens, SPEI was finally successful in catching the culprit...in the nearest theatre!! It was Venom all along, trying to sustain itself on a special chemical found in the human brain or, less alarmingly, in chocolate, as ardent Venom fans will know from the mini-series ‘Venom: The Hunger’.

The sudden loss of chocolates brought over 20 brands together. Moreover, the meme pages on multiple social media platforms like Twitter and Instagram, too had a field day with this, churning out hilarious content around the activity.

What started with Sony Pictures Entertainment India tweeting a picture of their empty vending machine, wondering about the #ChocolatesMissing from their office, led to several brands like Sony Liv, SAB TV, Sony YAY, Sony India (Electronics), Sony Music South, PVR Cinemas, INOX, PayTM, SwiggyInstaMart, BookMyShow, AlpenliebeJuzt Jelly, Happydent, Rage Coffee, Carnival Cinemas, Bournville, Nature’s basket, Lotte Choco Pie, Coffee Bite, Mad Over Donuts, MeeMee India, Cult Sports, Svami Drinks, Miraj, and many more joining the wagon, posting pictures of empty chocolate shelves, bottles of chocolate sauces missing, the boxes of chocolates at Kirana stores mysteriously vanishing and an engaging activity all around. This activity directly ties back to the fact that Venom has a weakness for Chocolates, like all of us do!

The Activity was a smashing hit as fans loved it and so did the likes of MOM!

The campaign was part of the promotional activity for the recent release of Sony Pictures Entertainment India ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’.