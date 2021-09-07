Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings India Box Office Collections Cross 10 Crore

Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently in its Phase 4 and their recent release Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently making history. The movie has exceeded critics' and fans’ expectations and is receiving a positive response from everywhere. The film managed to cross an important milestone at the Indian box office.

At the Indian Box Office, Shang-Chi has crossed the Rs. 10 crore nett mark over the opening weekend (3rd Aug to 5th Aug). The movie is being liked by the Indian audience. On Sunday, it managed to pull Rs. 3.90 crore nett. Its collection on Friday and Saturday was also good.

The Simu Liu starrer is going beyond everyone’s expectations. The critics and trade experts did not expect the film to earn much like the other Marvel films and instead be an average hit. But contrary to everyone’s beliefs, Shang-Chi has become a hit film. From 2-5 August, which is the Labour Weekend, this Marvel film managed to earn over $86 million. It will soon cross the $100 million mark as well.

Industry insiders and trade experts predicted the film to earn not more than $50-55 million in the Labour Weekend. But that expectations and predictions are all gone now as you can see the numbers Shang-Chi has pulled.

Shang-Chi has received positive reviews from all over. The movie is helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton while its screenplay has been done by Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham. It stars Simu Liu in the lead role as Shang-Chi, alongside Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi's friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan. On Twitter, the film is receiving good reviews from the audience, especially hardcore Marvel fans.