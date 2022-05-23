Sarkaru Vaari Paata Collections Till Now

There's no stopping Superstar Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is doing a decent business at the worldwide box office. Sarkaru Vaari Paata received accolades and appreciation from all quarters.

Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been declared a super hit. With each passing day, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is growing at the box office. It is worth mentioning here that Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is inching to join the Rs 200 crore club.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has smashed a few box office records on its opening day. Check out Sarkaru Vaari Paata's ten-day collections in detail.

SVP 10Days Gross -

AP/TG - 146.5Cr

KA+ROI - 14.6Cr

Overseas - 26.9Cr

Total: 188 Cr

The film was directed by Parasuram and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

