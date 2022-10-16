Robbie Coltrane Best Dialogues in Harry Potter

Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in Harry Potter films passed away at 72.

Robbie has been the image of the much loved Hagrid for an entire generation, and he has brought some of the most iconic dialogues to life.

Here's a look a few of them

Yer a wizard, Harry!

Don't you worry, Harry. You will learn fast enough. Everyone starts at the beginning at Hogwarts, you will be just fine. Just be yourself. I know it's hard. You've been signed out, an that's always hard. But yeh'll have a great time at Hogwarts—I did—still do

I am what I am, an' I am not ashamed. Never be sharmed, my ol dad used to ter say, there's some who'll hold it against you. But they are not worth botherin' with.

What's comin' will come, an' we'll meet it when it does

I should not have said that

I'm stayin'. It's me home, it's been me home since I was 13. An' if there are kids who won' me ter teach 'em, i'll do it

There's a storm coming, Harry. And we all best be ready

Never insult Albus Dumbledore in front of me

Courtesy: FPJ