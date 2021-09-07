RIP Micheal K Williams: Condolences Pour In For Emmy Nominee Found Dead In His NYC Apartment

Sep 07, 2021, 08:23 IST
- Sakshi Post

Emmy nominee Michael K Williams was found dead in his New York Apartment on Monday. The 54 years old essayed the role of Omar Little in the TV series, "The Wire". Lieutenant John Gimpel, a New York Police Department spokesman said that Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment after a 2 pm phone call to emergency operators.

Micheal K Williams' representative said it was "with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams."

Micheal Williams played the role of a gay armed robber who was specialised in holding up drug dealers in the TV series, "The Wire" which became one of the most popular TV shows. The Wire ran through five seasons from 2002 until 2008.  Micheal received numerous Emmy nominations for his work and was also nominated for his role in the film, Bessie.

The sudden death of Micheal K Williams shook not only his fans but also many. Condolences are pouring in from all the quarters. Here are some of the tweets.

