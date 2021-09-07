RIP Micheal K Williams: Condolences Pour In For Emmy Nominee Found Dead In His NYC Apartment

Emmy nominee Michael K Williams was found dead in his New York Apartment on Monday. The 54 years old essayed the role of Omar Little in the TV series, "The Wire". Lieutenant John Gimpel, a New York Police Department spokesman said that Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment after a 2 pm phone call to emergency operators.

Micheal K Williams' representative said it was "with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams."

Micheal Williams played the role of a gay armed robber who was specialised in holding up drug dealers in the TV series, "The Wire" which became one of the most popular TV shows. The Wire ran through five seasons from 2002 until 2008. Micheal received numerous Emmy nominations for his work and was also nominated for his role in the film, Bessie.

The sudden death of Micheal K Williams shook not only his fans but also many. Condolences are pouring in from all the quarters. Here are some of the tweets.

Rest in Power Michael K Williams💔💔💔💔💔💔 Prayers Up. Spirits shook. Pain immense. Keep your head up family. We’ll pull through but first let’s give this black man every last one of his 💐🌺🌸🙏🏿 Hold on to the ones you 💕 pic.twitter.com/1dGUBEp4d9 — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) September 6, 2021

So heartbroken. @BKBMG thank you for the beauty and joy you brought to the world. Sending love and prayers to your friends, family and everyone who adored you 🙏🏾 me included ❤️ We adore you Sir. pic.twitter.com/R3ER7a8iTi — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 6, 2021

Praying for all whose hearts are broken, whose minds are fatigued, whose souls are weary. I’m grateful that you’re still here. And I encourage you on to hope, healing and health. 🙏🏾 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) September 6, 2021

We lost a phenomenal talent today. Rest In Peace, Michael K. Williams. pic.twitter.com/F8D3NCZ8U7 — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) September 6, 2021

The hardest line eva. And he wasn’t even on camera when he delivered it. RIP #michaelkwilliams 💔 pic.twitter.com/c6D3XerW0b — @tiffanydcross (@TiffanyDCross) September 6, 2021

Nah, man. Come on. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 6, 2021

There was something special about him. A quiet intensity. He was SO good in every single role. He studied his craft. He also expanded the view of what a same gender loving man looked like in the roles he played. Michael K Williams will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/BT9EwLjhP3 — April (@ReignOfApril) September 6, 2021

The depth of my love for this brother, can only be matched by the depth of my pain learning of his loss. A immensely talented man with the ability to give voice to the human condition portraying the lives of those whose humanity is seldom elevated until he sings their truth. pic.twitter.com/EvrESGSK8O — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) September 6, 2021

I met Michael K. Williams once, at a social justice event we both spoke at. He was warm, friendly, and super into the issues of the criminal legal system. We talked for a while, and I’m regretting not reconnecting better afterwards. This is awful. What a light. pic.twitter.com/TofhSIteKf — back...but barely! (@MsPackyetti) September 6, 2021

I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael K. Williams along with the cast of @ava’s When They See Us. Such a tremendous talent and I was a deep admirer of his work. Such a terrible loss. Rest well, brother. — jelani cobb (@jelani9) September 6, 2021