Rihanna Soundtrack For Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Titled Lift Me Up

It’s official now! Rihanna is part of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's a music track.

Rihanna teased fans about the release of her new soundtrack for the first time in six years on Friday, October 28. The pop star will feature a song on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack titled Lift Me Up. A teaser video confirming Rihanna is being featured on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack was released earlier this week.

The song, a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, was written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and director Ryan Coogler. It will be released on Friday, Oct. 28 in ahead of the movie, which premieres in theatres on Nov. 11. Rihanna briefly teased the song’s melodic hum on social media, but little else is known about the style and sound of “Lift Me Up.”

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” Tems said in a statement. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

