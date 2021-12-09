Return To Hogwarts: HBO Max Releases Still From Harry Potter Reunion

Harry, Hermione and Ron are back to Hogwarts! HBO Max unveiled a promotional photo from the Harry Potter reunion which brings all the favorite characters from the movies, together once again. Titled Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the still shows Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint sitting in the Gryffindor Common Room, all smiles as though they never left.

Recently HBO rolled out Friends: The Reunion, where they brought all the six main characters back together along with some best supporting ones. It was a special filled with lots of nostalgia, excitement and behind the scene stories. If the Harry Potter reunion is similar to that, they can expect a lot of nostalgic and emotional throwbacks.

Like they never left. Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: #ReturnToHogwarts premieres New Year's Day on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/6MBjWTjJbc — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 9, 2021

As we know, Harry Potter movies were based on JK Rowling’s books of the same name. The movies made the trio a household name.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch will also be making an appearance in the reunion special.

