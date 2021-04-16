Charlie Chaplin, an English actor, the comic genius is known by the world as the best silent movie artist. Born on April 16, 1889, Chaplin dedicated his entire life to films and making people laugh. He is considered one of the most important figures in the history of cinema.

Started from the age of 10, Chaplin worked till the end and gave us some of the best works that we see today. 'The Great Dictator' is still considered one of the best films of all time. City Lights, The Kid, A Woman of Paris, The Gold Rush and Modern Times are just a few names from the list of gems that this star has left us.

An Actor, Director, Screenplay Writer, Comic Legend, Composer and the greatest performer of all time. Remembering the jovial Charlie Chaplin on his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the best quotes by the legend.

Charlie Chaplin Quotes:

"A day without laughter is a day wasted."

"Nothing is permanent in this wicked world - not even our troubles."

"The saddest thing I can imagine is to get used to luxury."

"We think too much and feel too little."

"I always like walking in the rain, so no one can see me crying."

"Life is a tragedy when seen in close-up, but a comedy in long-shot."

"Life can be wonderful if you're not afraid of it. All it needs is courage, imagination and a little dough."

"You'll never find a rainbow if you're looking down."

"Perfect love is the most beautiful of all frustrations because it is more than one can express."

"Imagination means nothing without doing."

What do you want a meaning for? Life is a desire, not a meaning."

"Laughter is the tonic, the relief, the surcease from pain."

"I am a citizen of the world."

"I hope we shall abolish war and settle all differences at the conference table."

"Life is a beautiful, magnificent thing, even to a jellyfish."