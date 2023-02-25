Ram Charan Poses with Spotlight Award at Hollywood Critics Awards 2023

Mega Power Star Ram Charan has had an eventful week in the US. It all started with a Good Morning America debut, followed by an ABC News interview in which the much-loved Telugu hero spoke proudly of 'RRR', SS Rajamouli, and the globally-renowned dance-off 'Naatu Naatu'. He also spoke of his interest to do crossover movies.

Today, he was there at the Hollywood Critics Awards event in Beverly Hills. Ram Charan posed with the Spotlight Award, which was given for the magnum opus 'RRR'. It is truly a historic moment for Indian cinema that 'RRR' won four awards there.

Ram Charan is the first Indian actor to bag the Spotlight Award at the HCA. He continues to represent the Indian film industry on the international stage with dignity. March is going to be as eventful for him, reaching a zenith with the Oscar event on March 12.

'RRR' winning four awards at the HCA is the film's victory. Ram Charan is the only Indian hero to have been honoured with the opportunity to present an award at a Hollywood films event. Someone whose roots are in the Telugu film industry is frequently being seenon the global stage these days. The 'Magadheera' actor's mass hero moorings, his versatility as evidenced by 'Rangasthalam' and 'RRR', and his swag are set to make him a hot property everywhere.

Earlier today, industrialist Anand Mahindra described Ram Charan as a global star, no less.

