Producer Todd Black Praises Aaron Sorkin’s Writing In Being the Ricardos

Todd Black is an actor-producer who is known to produce some iconic and evergreen movies like The Pursuit of Happyness, The Equalizer, Southpaw and The Magnificent Seven. His vision to choose the right director and writer has got him many Academy Award nominations. Black talks about Being The Ricardos, writer and director Aaron Sorkin and how he loved the way Sorkin wrote this story. He was very impressed with the solid storyline, gripping dialogues and an idea behind how to shoot a scene that provides justice to what’s written in the paper.

Praising Aaron Sorkin’s work for Being the Ricardos, Todd shared, “Aaron has the most vivid imagination of any writer I’ve met in my career. He created a romantic drama interspersed with comedy that shines a light on one of the most popular and pioneering television teams of all time. He further added that he was surprised and moved by every page of Sorkin’s screenplay. It is very emotional, sometimes like a knife in your heart. I also think this is the first-time romance has risen to the top in Aaron’s writing and it is beautiful, sexy and fun. Some of the scenes make me laugh out loud. And it’s hard to make me laugh out loud after all these years!”

Written and directed by Academy Award Winner Aaron Sorkin, the movie stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in lead roles. The movie is a revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom “I Love Lucy.” The movie is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 21, 2021.