Prime Video’s Mind-Bending Western, Outer Range, Premieres April 15

Mumbai —Today, Prime Video announced that the new series Outer Range, starring Oscar-nominee Josh Brolin, will premiere April 15 on Prime Video, and unveiled the official teaser trailer for the trippy Western thriller. The first season of the cinematic Original series will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes premiering every week starting Friday, April 15, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

About Outer Range:

Outer Range centers on Royal Abbott (Josh Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness. A thrilling Western family saga with hints of wry humor and supernatural mystery, Outer Range examines how we grapple with the unknown.

At the onset of the series, the Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca. They are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons (the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven ranch) make a play for their land. An untimely death in the community sets off a chain of tension-filled events, and seemingly small-town, soil-bound troubles come to a head with the arrival of a mysterious black void in the Abbotts’ west pasture. Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed.

Led by Oscar-nominee Josh Brolin (Milk), Outer Range features an ensemble cast of award-winning and breakout talent, including Imogen Poots (I Know This Much is True), Lili Taylor (Perry Mason), Tamara Podemski (Four Sheets to the Wind), Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), Noah Reid (Schitt’s Creek), Shaun Sipos (Krypton), Isabel Arraiza (The Little Things), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Will Patton (Yellowstone). Outer Range comes from creator and executive producer Brian Watkins, with executive producers Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Josh Brolin, Robin Sweet, Lawrence Trilling, Amy Seimetz, Tony Krantz, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Executive producers for Plan B Entertainment are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt.