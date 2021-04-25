Oscars 2021: What To Expect From 93rd Academy Awards

Apr 25, 2021, 14:56 IST
- Sakshi Post

The much-awaited Oscars, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will take place on April 25 in Los Angeles. This year, the Oscars 2021 is going to be a bit different. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a grand event is going to take place with very few people. The producer and organiser of Oscars 2021, Stacey Sher, said at a virtual press conference that this year, there won't be a traditional red carpet. "It's not a traditional red carpet, it's a teeny-tiny red carpet. It's a very small footprint for safety reasons, obviously."

Chloe Zhao’s drama Nomadland is likely to win the best picture award followed by the Chadwick Boseman starrer Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Two female directors have been nominated for the first time.

The late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), British Black actor Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah) and South Korean star Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari) are frontrunners in the acting categories.

Chadwick Boseman has been posthumously nominated in the best actor category. Chloe Zhao could be a winner for best director. The grand event will take place at the 1930s-built Union Station, known for its Spanish colonial and Art Deco stylings. There will not be any host this time too. A total of 170 people are going to attend the event. 

The nominees and the presenters will not be required to wear protective face mask coverings while cameras are rolling because the ceremony is taking place at two main venues, Hollywood's Dolby Theatre and downtown Los Angeles' historic Union Station. Those in attendance not on camera should wear their face masks.

Here is the full list of nominations.

BEST PICTURE

The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

ADVERTISEMENT

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Will Berson & Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Another Round, Denmark
Better Days, Hong Kong
Collective, Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alexandra Byrne, Emma.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio

FILM EDITING

The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago Seven

MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING

ADVERTISEMENT

Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Reini's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio

ORIGINAL SCORE

Terence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank
Emile Mosseri, Minari
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste, Soul

ORIGINAL SONG

Fight For You, Judas And The Black Messiah
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Husavik, Euro Vision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Iosi (Scene), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night In Miami

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet

BEST SOUND

Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal

VISUAL EFFECTS

Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye

Advertisement
Back to Top