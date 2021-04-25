Oscars 2021: What To Expect From 93rd Academy Awards

The much-awaited Oscars, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will take place on April 25 in Los Angeles. This year, the Oscars 2021 is going to be a bit different. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a grand event is going to take place with very few people. The producer and organiser of Oscars 2021, Stacey Sher, said at a virtual press conference that this year, there won't be a traditional red carpet. "It's not a traditional red carpet, it's a teeny-tiny red carpet. It's a very small footprint for safety reasons, obviously."

Chloe Zhao’s drama Nomadland is likely to win the best picture award followed by the Chadwick Boseman starrer Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Two female directors have been nominated for the first time.

The late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), British Black actor Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah) and South Korean star Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari) are frontrunners in the acting categories.

Chadwick Boseman has been posthumously nominated in the best actor category. Chloe Zhao could be a winner for best director. The grand event will take place at the 1930s-built Union Station, known for its Spanish colonial and Art Deco stylings. There will not be any host this time too. A total of 170 people are going to attend the event.

The nominees and the presenters will not be required to wear protective face mask coverings while cameras are rolling because the ceremony is taking place at two main venues, Hollywood's Dolby Theatre and downtown Los Angeles' historic Union Station. Those in attendance not on camera should wear their face masks.

Here is the full list of nominations.

BEST PICTURE

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST DIRECTOR

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

BEST ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

BEST ACTRESS

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-jung Youn, Minari

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Will Berson & Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Another Round, Denmark

Better Days, Hong Kong

Collective, Romania

The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia

Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alexandra Byrne, Emma.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

FILM EDITING

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago Seven

MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Reini's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

ORIGINAL SCORE

Terence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank

Emile Mosseri, Minari

James Newton Howard, News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste, Soul

ORIGINAL SONG

Fight For You, Judas And The Black Messiah

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago Seven

Husavik, Euro Vision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Iosi (Scene), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night In Miami

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

BEST SOUND

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

VISUAL EFFECTS

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye