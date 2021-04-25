Oscars 2021: What To Expect From 93rd Academy Awards
The much-awaited Oscars, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will take place on April 25 in Los Angeles. This year, the Oscars 2021 is going to be a bit different. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a grand event is going to take place with very few people. The producer and organiser of Oscars 2021, Stacey Sher, said at a virtual press conference that this year, there won't be a traditional red carpet. "It's not a traditional red carpet, it's a teeny-tiny red carpet. It's a very small footprint for safety reasons, obviously."
Chloe Zhao’s drama Nomadland is likely to win the best picture award followed by the Chadwick Boseman starrer Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Two female directors have been nominated for the first time.
The late Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), British Black actor Daniel Kaluuya (Judas And The Black Messiah) and South Korean star Youn Yuh-Jung (Minari) are frontrunners in the acting categories.
Chadwick Boseman has been posthumously nominated in the best actor category. Chloe Zhao could be a winner for best director. The grand event will take place at the 1930s-built Union Station, known for its Spanish colonial and Art Deco stylings. There will not be any host this time too. A total of 170 people are going to attend the event.
The nominees and the presenters will not be required to wear protective face mask coverings while cameras are rolling because the ceremony is taking place at two main venues, Hollywood's Dolby Theatre and downtown Los Angeles' historic Union Station. Those in attendance not on camera should wear their face masks.
Here is the full list of nominations.
BEST PICTURE
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST DIRECTOR
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
BEST ACTOR
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
BEST ACTRESS
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami...
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-jung Youn, Minari
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Will Berson & Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Darius Marder & Abraham Marder, Sound of Metal
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Another Round, Denmark
Better Days, Hong Kong
Collective, Romania
The Man Who Sold His Skin, Tunisia
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Bosnia and Herzegovina
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Alexandra Byrne, Emma.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
FILM EDITING
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago Seven
MAKE-UP AND HAIRSTYLING
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Reini's Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
ORIGINAL SCORE
Terence Blanchard, Da 5 Bloods
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Mank
Emile Mosseri, Minari
James Newton Howard, News of the World
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Jon Batiste, Soul
ORIGINAL SONG
Fight For You, Judas And The Black Messiah
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago Seven
Husavik, Euro Vision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Iosi (Scene), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night In Miami
PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
BEST SOUND
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
VISUAL EFFECTS
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye