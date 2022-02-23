No Time to Die to Start Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

James Bond films have continued to be popular for more than 50 years and each generation gets a different version of the spy, and of course, everyone has their favorites. No Time To Die, the 25th film from the Bond franchise, that saw Daniel Craig for the last time as 007, was lauded by the critics and fans alike. Now the film is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting March 4, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. As we wait to watch Daniel Craig as Bond for one last time, here are 5 Bond movies that you can stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Casino Royale (2006)

Daniel Craig kicked off his Bond era with Casino Royale in 2006. Directed by Martin Campbell, Casino Royale had some of the most spectacular stunts. Who can forget the parkour chase scene? Apart from the great action scenes, Bond and Vesper Lynd’s (Eva Green) relationship was refreshingly complicated and moving. Plus Mads Mikkelsen’s blood-crying Le Chiffre made for an unnervingly realistic Bond villain – not a cool criminal mastermind but a dangerous and very smart man trapped in a corner.

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

If you are a GenX, you would agree that For Your Eyes Only is one of the most entertaining Bond films. Directed by John Glen, the film featured Roger Moore as James Bond. Apart from the spectacular action scenes - the car chase through the narrow lanes of Spain, motorcycle-ski-luge chase, the cliff-climbing sequence, and even the opening helicopter sequence - the film is also known for giving us oee of the greatest Bond girls in Carol Bouquet. With her quest for revenge – and her handiness with a crossbow – adding a bracing dose of melodrama to the proceedings, Carol won many hearts as Bond girl.

Thunderball (1965)

Directed by Terence Young, Thunderball featured Sean Connery as the spy. This film worked not only as a freewheeling, fantastical, touristic Bond film but also as an absorbing espionage thriller with some immersive immediacy and authenticity. As the volatile tycoon Largo, the great Adolfo Celi makes a terrifically cruel villain.

Skyfall (2012)

Skyfall is probably one of the most acclaimed Bond films, and also one of the most spectacular films in terms of the locations. From neon cityscapes of Shanghai to the otherworldly interiors of Macau, and to the bleak, foggy moors of Scotland, where the film’s elaborate, tragic final siege takes place. Javier Bardem as the over-the-top villain Raoul Silva, too, stole the show. It wasn’t just Daniel Craig’s Bond who shines in the film, but the others too managed to win hearts. Sam Mendes’ direction was like a cherry on top.

Dr. No (1962)

Dr. No was the first ever Bond movie and there’s a reason why the first James Bond movie led to more James Bond movies. Sean Connery’s particular brand of strapping sociopathic charisma made Bond an aspirational ideal right from the get-go. He was detached just enough from the violence around him. Since this was the first Bond movie, you may not find notable cool gadgets, relatively few action scenes, and so on, but the film was full of mystery.

Does your favorite Bond film feature in the list?