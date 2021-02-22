Netizen Reveals Allu Arjun's Pushpa Plot: Read Sukumar Movie Story NOW

Stylish star Allu Arjun's Pushpa is the most anticipated film of the year. The film has been in the news ever since it went on floors. Currently, Allu Arjun is in Tamil Nadu shooting for 'Pushpa'. Allu Arjun will be seen in tanned makeup in the film. It takes nearly two hours to wear the make up and it could be another half an hour to remove the make up. Allu Arjun is struggling a lot to get into the skin of the character. Allu Arjun will be mostly seen in shorts and lungi in the film.

The film unit is busy with the shooting in Tamil Nadu. Some of the Netizens reveals Allu Arjun's Pushpa plot on social media. The plot has gone viral on all social media platforms. Some of the movie buffs reading and sharing widely on all social media networks. We don't know whether the story is really or not. It went viral on all social media platforms. The makers are yet to respond on the same news.

Pushpa is helmed by Sukumar also features Rashmika as the leading lady opposite Bunny in the film. Mega Akash is likely to play Allu Arjun's sister role in the film. The film will be hitting the big screens on August 13, 2021.