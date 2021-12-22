The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrents

The long-awaited movie The Matrix Resurrections is now on the big screen which is a sequel to The Matrix Revolutions and the fourth instalment in The Matrix film series.

The Matrix Resurrections is a 2021 American science fiction action film produced, co-written, and directed by Lana Wachowski. Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson, and Jada Pinkett Smith reprise their roles from previous films in the series, being joined by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Christina Ricci.

The film was produced by Village Roadshow Pictures and Venus Castina Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. Set twenty years after the events of Revolutions, the film follows Neo, who lives a seemingly ordinary life under his original identity as Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco, but when a new version of Morpheus offers him the red pill and reopens his mind to the world of the Matrix, which has become more secure and dangerous in the years since the Smith infection, Neo joins a group of rebels to fight a new enemy.

The Matrix Resurrections is also available for streaming digitally on the ad-free tier of HBO Max in the United States for a month beginning on that same date. The Matrix Resurrections has received positive reviews from critics. The audience is praising the Keanu Reeves' performance and the VFX, but criticism for the writing and recasting of characters. Now, we hear that pirated copies of the movie are in circulation. As per reports, the movie Matrix Resurrections has been leaked on infamous websites like movierulz, telegram and others The Matrix Resurrections is a movie which you can enjoy only on the big screen. So do watch The Matrix Resurrections only in Theaters and do not encourage piracy.