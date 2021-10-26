Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings in Kerala Theatres on This Date

After creating history worldwide, Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings recently released in Maharashtra and now all set to release in theatres across Kerala on October 27th in English.

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film stars Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng with Michelle Yeoh.