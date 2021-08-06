Marvel Studios Releases New Characters For Shang-Chi And The Legend of The Ten Rings
With stunning visuals and fantastic action, Marvel Studio’s upcoming film ‘Shang Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ is creating waves for the superhero genre. Starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung, it is the narrative of a young Super Hero whose journey of self-discovery unfolds in this never-before-seen origins story. Directed and co-written by Destin Daniel Cretton, experience “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” in Indian theaters soon.