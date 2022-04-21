It Is Magic! The Vfx For Doctor Strange: In The Multiverse Of Madness Is Breathtaking And Awe-Inspiring!

In Marvel Studios’ "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary. The much-awaited big-ticket entertainer has already turned into a rage with its viral trailers and special effects, and we hear the onscreen experience is going to be breathtaking! The trailers for Doctor Strange have shown fascinating possibilities for the multiverse madness to come.

The man himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, aka Doctor Strange, reveals, "I think some of the clips people have seen in the trailer spots are just exquisite. You’ve got to travel through many different universes in a couple of sequences, which I think are going to be truly mind-blowing and will be the cause for a revolving-door audience. I think it’s really how they’re held together with a lot of real-life environmental and set building. I love how big everyone’s imaginations get and how they somehow manage to ally with me as Strange, thinking about something that’s 20 stories high actually being that and bearing down on him and throwing a bus at him. It’s magic. And, on the day, Strange carving that thing in half is just a big old fan with a load of people with their hair just going all over the place. And you think, "How is this going to work?" But you just give yourself into the moment, and seeing the end product is just such a transformational experience for an actor. It’s such a transformational experience to be in something in the live-action vein of filming and then see the finished results on the big screen. You don’t know what film you’re in until you’ve sat in the theatre watching it. It’s magical, and I’m really looking forward to that buzz. But, on the day, you just throw yourself into it with imagination and a childlike sense of play, letting go of your self-consciousness because it’s ridiculous what you’re trying to do or achieve or pretend to do. They make it look supremely cool in the end product. So, bring it on. I can’t wait to see it."

Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness will be released in theatres on May 6, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.