Interesting Update On Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s forthcoming flick ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has been in the news ever since its inception. If the latest reports are to be believed, Mahesh Babu will soon be flying to USA to commence the shoot of the film. It is expected to take two months of time, to wrap up for foreign schedule. Although, an official confirmation regarding the news is yet to be made by the makers’ end.

Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaaru Paata’ will be helmed by Parasuram and he is known for his film ‘Geetha Govindam’ which became the biggest hit in Tollywood.

The first look poster of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ has received an amazing response from fans and the audience. Not to mention, it also created a lot of curiosity amongst the film audience.

It’s a known fact that Mahesh Babu recently delivered a massive hit ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ which was directed by Anil Ravipudi. Watch this space for more updates.

