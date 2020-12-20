Instagram Queen Kylie Jenner Is Forbes 2020 Highest Paid Celebrity

Kylie Jenner has topped the Forbes 2020 list of Highest paid celebrities. TV star and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner beats names like Kanye West, Dwayne Johnson and other men in the list. According to an official report, her earnings for this year accounted for a total of $590 million.

She sold 51 percent of her cosmetic company to Coty Inc. Kylie also features in reality shows like 'Life of Kylie' and ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’ She was the only woman to make it to the top 10.

Kylie’s brother-in-law Kanye West ranked second in the list. The rapper’s total earnings was $170 million. Other big names in the list included Tyler Perry, Howard Stern, Roger Federer, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and LeBron James.

This year the total earning of all these highest paid celebrities reached a combined total of $6.1 billion before taxes and fees. This is $200 million less when compared to 2019. COVID-19 had impacted the total earnings of this year.

Here is the Full List