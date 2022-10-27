How to Vote for 2022 People's Choice Awards

The 2022 People's Choice Awards nominations are out.

One can vote for their favourite stars and make them win the award.

Here is the process to vote for your favourite star for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

Voting for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards started October 26 and will continue till November 9 at 11:59 pm ET. Fans can vote online at www.votepca.com or via Twitter.

And remember: Votes submitted on Turbo Tuesday (November 1) will count twice, equaling up to a maximum of 50 votes per day, per category, per voting method. Fans can vote 25 times a day, per category until Wednesday, November 9.

Fans from around the world will vote on categories across areas of pop culture, including music, TV, film, sports, social media, and much more.

The show will start telecasting on December 6, 2022, on NBC and E!. Kennan Thompson will be hosting the show.

How to watch the 2022 People's Choice Awards

The 2022 People's Choice Awards airs simultaneously on both NBC and E! on Tuesday, December 6th, at 9/8c. The event will be hosted by none other than Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, who returns to host the PCAs for the second time after a successful Emmy Awards earlier this year.

Also Read: From BTS to BLACKPINK, Check 2022 People's Choice Awards Nominees