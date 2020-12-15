How Did Dimple Kapadia Get A Role In Christopher Nolan's Tenet?

Christopher Nolan directorial movie 'Tenet' is presently the most talked about movie all over the world due to its different story theme, Production, technicality, box office collections and so on.

Bollywood actress Dimple Kapadia has also acted in a pivotal role in this movie and her character is being very much lauded by the audience. But some people are wondering how Dimple bagged this role in a Hollywood flick being in India.

It is a known fact that Dimple Kapadia is the wife of late Bollywood super star Rajesh Khanna and she is also the mother-in-law of famous Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. She is an actress herself who has worked in several Bollywood movies. But "Tenet' is her first Hollywood movie. As per the buzz the one who got her into this Hollywood movie was a casting director by name Purvi Laavingia.

Purvi had helped Christopher Nolan during the selection of star cast for the movie 'InterStellar'. Since then, Christopher's team was in touch with Purvi Laavingia. When 'Tenet' team desired to have an Indian actor for a role in the movie, the team had sent a list of attributes and looks the actor should have together with dialogues, and sequences and had requested the casting director to send audition video clips. First name that came to her mind was Dimple Kapadia. Though she contacted a few Bollywood actresses, Purvi sent some scenes from "Dil Chahta hai' to Nolan together with her audition videos. Later, Nolan and his casting director John met Dimple directly and conducted an audition after which they fixed her for the role of 'Priya'.

Even during the audition, they had not given her original script but they had given her some dummy dialogues. Nolan had maintained secrecy of the movie's screenplay! Coming to Purvi, she has been working as a casting director for famous Hollywood production firms. This director who has now settled in Bombay from 2010, has been providing opportunities to many Bollywood actors to work in Hollywood movies. Akshay Kumar has showered high praises on his mother-in-law stating that he is very proud of her.