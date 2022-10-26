Henry Cavill Will Be Returning As Super Man

Actor Henry Cavill marked his comeback as superhero Superman in Dwayne Johnson's new DC film “Black Adam”, though in a cameo role.

Cavill officially announced his return on his Instagram account, posting a message to fans.

“I wanted to make it official — I am back as Superman,” Cavill said in a video. He thanked the fans, “most of all. Thank you for your support and for your patience.” He added that what audiences saw in Black Adam is a “very small taste” of things to come.

According to reports, a superman sequel starring Henry Cavill is already in development.

Cavill has had a long journey as Superman. Zack Snyder cast him in the role in 2010 during a process that saw him don the late actor Christopher Reeve’s costume. Cavill first played Superman in Snyder’s Man of Steel and reprised the role for Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017).