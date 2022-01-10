Golden Globes 2022: Full Winners List

The Golden Globes which is supposed to be the biggest Hollywood party of the year was a fairly low event this year. The 2022 edition was held with no live audience, celebrities, red carpet, and not even a television broadcast. Golden Globes faced a boycott by the entirety of Hollywood this year due to allegations of corruption on them.

Well, let’s take a look at the films and TV series that won big at the award show. 'The Power of the Dog' and 'West Side Story' are the ones who took home the top honors. On the other hand actors like Andrew Garfield, Rachel Zegler, Will Smith and Nicole Kidman won in different categories of Best actor and actress.

Here take a look at the full winners list of Golden Globes 2022:

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Drama

'Belfast'

'Coda'

'Dune'

'King Richard'

'The Power of the Dog' - WINNER

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

'Cyrano'

'Don’t Look Up'

'Licorice Pizza'

'Tick, Tick… BOOM!'

'West Side Story' - WINNER​

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Olivia Colman, 'The Lost Daughter'

Nicole Kidman, 'Being the Ricardos' - WINNER

Lady Gaga, 'House of Gucci'

Kristen Stewart, 'Spencer'

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Benedict Cumberbatch, 'The Power of the Dog'

Will Smith, 'King Richard' - WINNER

Denzel Washington, 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

Mahershala Ali, 'Swan Song'

Javier Bardem, 'Being the Ricardos'

Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Alana Haim, 'Licorice Pizza'

Jennifer Lawrence, 'Don’t Look Up'

Emma Stone, 'Cruella'

Rachel Zegler, 'West Side Story' - WINNER

Marion Cotillard, 'Annette'

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, 'Don’t Look Up'

Peter Dinklage, 'Cyrano'

Andrew Garfield, 'Tick, Tick… BOOM!' - WINNER

Cooper Hoffman, 'Licorice Pizza'

Anthony Ramos, 'In the Heights'

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, 'Belfast'

Ariana DeBose, 'West Side Story' - WINNER

Kirsten Dunst, 'The Power of the Dog'

Aunjanue Ellis, 'King Richard'

Ruth Negga, 'Passing'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, 'The Tender Bar'

Jamie Dornan, 'Belfast'

Ciarán Hinds, 'Belfast'

Troy Kotsur, 'CODA'

Kodi Smit-McPhee, 'The Power of the Dog' - WINNER

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, 'Belfast'

Jane Campion, 'The Power of the Dog' - WINNER

Maggie Gyllenhaal, 'The Lost Daughter'

Steven Spielberg, 'West Side Story'

Denis Villeneuve, 'Dune'

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, 'Licorice Pizza'

Kenneth Branagh, 'Belfast' - WINNER

Jane Campion, 'The Power of the Dog'

Adam McKay, 'Don’t Look Up'

Aaron Sorkin, 'Being the Ricardos'

Best Picture — Animated

'Encanto' - WINNER

'Flee'

'Luca'

'My Sunny Maa'

'Raya and the Last Dragon'

Best Picture — Non-English Language

'Compartment No. 6' (Germany, Russia, Finland)

'Drive My Car' (Japan) - WINNER

'The Hand of God' (Italy)

'A Hero' (Iran, France)

'Parallel Mothers' (Spain)

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

'The French Dispatch'

'Encanto'

'The Power of the Dog'

'Parallel Mothers'

'Dune' - WINNER

Best Song Motion Picture

'King Richard', “Be Alive”

'Encanto', “Dos Oruguitas”

'Belfast', “Down to Joy”

'Respect', “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”

'No Time to Die', "No Time To Die" - WINNER

TELEVISION

Best Television Series — Drama

'Lupin'

'The Morning Show'

'Pose'

'Squid Game'

'Succession' - WINNER

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

'The Great'

'Hacks' - WINNER

'Only Murders in the Building'

'Reservation Dogs'

'Ted Lasso'

Best Television Motion Picture

'Dopesick'

'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

'Maid'

'Mare of Easttown'

'The Underground Railroad' - WINNER

Best Actress — Television Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, 'Scenes from a Marriage'

Cynthia Erivo, 'Genius: Aretha'

Elizabeth Olsen, 'WandaVision'

Margaret Qualley, 'Maid'

Kate Winslet, 'Mare of Easttown' - WINNER

Best Actor – Television Motion Picture

Paul Bettany, 'WandaVision'

Oscar Isaac, 'Scenes from a Marriage'

Michael Keaton, 'Dopesick' - WINNER

Ewan McGregor, 'Halston'

Tahar Rahim, 'The Serpent'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Uzo Aduba, 'In Treatment'

Jennifer Aniston, 'The Morning Show'

Christine Baranski, 'The Good Fight'

Elisabeth Moss, 'The Handmaid’s Tale'

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, 'Pose' - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox, 'Succession'

Billy Porter, 'Pose'

Jeremy Strong, 'Succession' - WINNER

Omar Sy, 'Lupin'

Lee Jung-jae, 'Squid Game'

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, 'Hacks'

Elle Fanning, 'The Great'

Issa Rae, 'Insecure'

Tracee Ellis Ross, 'Black-ish'

Jean Smart, 'Hacks' - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, 'Black-ish'

Nicholas Hoult, 'The Great'

Steve Martin, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Martin Short, 'Only Murders in the Building'

Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso' - WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

Jennifer Coolidge, 'The White Lotus'

Kaitlyn Dever, 'Dopesick'

Andie MacDowell, 'Maid'

Sarah Snook, 'Succession' - WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, 'Ted Lasso'

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Billy Crudup, 'The Morning Show'

Kieran Culkin, 'Succession'

Mark Duplass, 'The Morning Show'

Brett Goldstein, 'Ted Lasso'

O Yeong-su, 'Squid Game' - WINNER​