Golden Globe Will Happen Sans Media, Spectators

The Golden Globes, historically regarded as Hollywood's largest event, will take place without an audience or the media on Sunday, as the event suffers from an industry boycott over ethical violations by its organizers.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which votes on the Globes, has been accused of racism, misogyny, bullying, and corruption, prompting NBC to cancel its annual awards ceremony last year.

But the show will take place. The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton on January 9, 2022, at 6 p.m. PT. In addition to honoring the best in film and television in 2021, the Golden Globe Awards will highlight the HFPA's longstanding charitable activities, shared the Globes in a statement.

“Over the past 25 years, the HFPA has donated $50 million to more than 70 entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs, and humanitarian efforts; incredibly impactful organizations, many of whom were hit hard over the last two years as a result of the pandemic,” added the statement.

In an act of protest, this year, no celebrities consented to attend the awards, which are regarded as the greatest celebration of the awards season each year. The 79th Golden Globe Awards will not have any live audience due to health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic and the quickly spreading Omicron variant, stated the organization.

Check the Golden Globes’ tweet here: