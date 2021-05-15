FRIENDS Reunion Special To Air On HBO Max; Guest Appearance By BTS, Lady Gaga and More

"Could FRIENDS fans be anymore happier!" Well, we guess not. After years of wait and anticipation, fans of the popular 90s show, FRIENDS will finally get what they wished for, as 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S: The Reunion' is set to air towards the end of this month.

This much-awaited reunion special will air on May 27 on HBO Max. The first look teaser was shared on HBO’s Twitter handle and took social media by storm. Well, that should come as no surprise as FRIENDS is still, one of the most-watched series of all time.

It's been 17 years, but your Friends are back. Stream the #FriendsReunion on May 27 only on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/NmuXLIx6En — HBO Max (@hbomax) May 13, 2021

F.R.I.E.N.D.S aired its very first episode on September 22, 1994, and after a run of 10 good seasons, the finale came in May 2004. To date, the show is watched by millions, as youngsters back then and now, can still relate to the show. People started seeing their friendship in the bond shared by the characters, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Ross (David Schwimmer), Monica (Courteney Cox), Pheobe (Lisa Kudrow), Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Chandler (Matthew Perry).

Apart from the original six, we also have some other familiar names. Tom Selleck (played Richard in the show), James Michael Tyler (Gunther) and Maggie Wheeler (Janice) will be making an appearance as well.

It is FRIENDS and anything they do has to be larger than life. This Reunion is not going to be a typical one. It is not a half-hour special episode that is like a continuation of the story. This special is more like a get together of the actors, visiting the old sets, reminiscing some beautiful memories and lots of fun.

The actors will be joined by other guest stars including the world-famous boyband, BTS. We also have Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling and few others joining the band.

The special was directed by Ben Winston and executive produced by Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.