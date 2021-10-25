FRIENDS Actor Passes Away At 59

Actor James Michael Tyler known for his role as ‘Gunther’ in the TV show, FRIENDS passed away at 59. He had a long battle with prostate cancer with which he was first diagnosed back in 2018 and took his final breath on Sunday. Tyler died at his home in Los Angeles.

He was a beloved character on the show. The straightforward coffee shop manager, the light of Central Perk, Gunther made his presence felt even though he didn’t have many lines in the show throughout 10 seasons.

"The world knew him as Gunther (the seventh 'Friend'), from the hit series Friends, but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," said Representative Toni Benson in a statement.

Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green, Gunther’s forever lady-crush, posted a message in memory of the actor on her Instagram. “Friends would not have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughter you brought to the show and to all of our lives. You will be so missed #JamesMichaelTyler,” she wrote.

"The size of gratitude you brought into the room and showed every day on set is the size of the gratitude I hold for having known you. Rest In peace James," wrote Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller in an Instagram post.

Similarly, other stars from the show including Lisa Kudrow and Matt Le Blanc wrote shared their condolences.