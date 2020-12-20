Fifty Shades Of Grey Actress Not Single Anymore, Dakota Johnson Engaged To Coldplay's Chris Martin?

Lead singer from the band Coldplay and Fifty Shades of Grey fame Dakota Johnson has reportedly been dating since 2017. They have been on and off in between but their relationship is going strong as ever. There were even rumors of the pair recently getting engaged.

These rumors started after Dakota (31) was spotted wearing a gorgeous emerald ring on her fourth finger. Although there has been no confirmation on this.

Chris Martin (43) was earlier married to Gwyneth Paltrow. The couple was married for 16 years before they separated in 2016. It was said that when Chris and Dakota broke up in 2019, it was actually Chris’ ex wife Gwyneth who encouraged them into getting back together.

Earlier it was reported that Dakota might have a problem with Chris and Gwyneth’s closeness. Even after the split, they remained as close friends. They are even raising their kids together. But this became a matter of issue for Chris’ present girlfriend Dakota.

All of this was brushed off by both Dakota and Gwyneth, confirming that these two actresses are indeed friends.