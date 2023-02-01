Fast X: Vin Diesel Shares First Look of Next Fast and Furious Movie

The wait for Fast and Furious fans is over! Vin Diesel has unveiled the poster of his next project in the ‘Fast and Furious’ series — Fast X. The movie will hit the theatres on May 19.

Taking to social media handles, Vin posted a picture of his upcoming movie poster with a caption, “We’re almost there… We can’t wait to share a taste of what’s coming… The Fast X trailer debuts worldwide on February 10th, 8 am pacific!”.

Fast X movie is helmed by Louis Leterrier. Vin Diesel is supported by stars like Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren and Cardi B in the Universal movie.

The upcoming Fast X is a sequel to F9 which was released in 2021. The sad news is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson won’t be seen in this movie. Rock and Vin had a feud and the former had confirmed that he won’t be working in the future series. He also wished the ‘best of luck’ to Vin for Fast 10 and 11.

