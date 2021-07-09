Fast and Furious 9, the most awaited movie is all set to hit Indian theaters on August 5. The film will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada languages. F9 has already been released in the US, Canada China, Russia, Korea, and the Middle East.

F9 is directed by Justin Lin from a screenplay by Daniel Casey and Lin. It is a sequel to The Fate of the Furious (2017), the ninth main installment, and the tenth full-length film in the Fast & Furious franchise.

The latest we hear is that Fast and Furious 9 has now leaked on piracy websites like Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others. The film got leaked on the internet before it hit theaters in India. Fast and Furious 9 seems to have become the latest victim of piracy.

With a ninth and tenth film planned since 2014, Lin was confirmed to be directing F9 in October 2017, marking his return to the franchise since last directing Fast & Furious 6 (2013). F9 is the first film in the franchise since 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) not written by Chris Morgan.

The cast was finalized with the addition of Cena in June 2019 and the principal photography began that same month and lasted until November, with filming locations including London, Los Angeles, Tbilisi, and Thailand.

Always enjoy movies in theatres or just wait for the digital release if you cannot afford to take a risk. Do not encourage piracy, it is punishable and illegal. As we all know, filmmakers work hard to make movies so if you come across such cases, report it to the piracy cell.