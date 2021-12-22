Fans React To Tom Felton and Emma Watson’s Reunion in Return To Hogwarts Trailer

It is a happy time for Harry Potter fans as they gear up for the much-awaited reunion episode which is set to air on New Year. Prime Video announced recently that the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is set to premiere exclusively on the service on January 1st.

The reunion brings together the trio Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson together and also other beloved side characters. We will also see some fan favorites making an appearance in the reunion episode.

A trailer was released for the special. While the entire video was filled with moments that left fans in awe, it was the hug between Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) that left everyone smiling. Their reaction to spotting each other among other people, was just priceless.

Fans loved the scene and shared their excitement on Twitter. Can’t wait to watch their full interaction, wrote one user on the social media platform.

Harry Potter film alumni joining the memorable tribute include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.