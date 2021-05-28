Facts About F.R.I.E.N.D.S That Event Hardcore Fans Wouldn't Know!

F.R.I.E.N.D.S Reunion has finally arrived on the small screens after 17 years. The cast and host James Corden revisited some of the actors' best and most well-known episodes, reflecting on the astronomical level of fame they experienced as the show became the most popular show on television during the Nineties and Noughties, with emotions running high.

Are you a fan of F.R.I.E.N.D.S? Yes? Then here are some facts that even the most ardent F.R.I.E.N.D.S fan may not have known before.

1) In season one, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had a great crush on one other.

In an interview, David Schwimmer explained that at some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship. We never crossed that boundary. We respected that.

2) Courteney Cox's smart method of memorising her lines

Cox would write her lines on the table as a reminder while shooting and sometimes she would have the script placed in the sink too.

3) How Chandler got his name

The sitcom was partially based on Kauffman and Crane's own experiences in New York City with their friendship group, who were all in their twenties trying to work and 'fall in love.' Perry's character got his unusual moniker because one of his friends was named Chandler.

4) How Monica's apartment changed

Some of Monica and Joey's apartment decor changed over the course of the show's ten seasons. Fans might have noticed it. A wooden beam, which was visible in the early seasons of the show but then disappeared, was one of the major changes in Monica's apartment. Observing the set 8n the reunion, which did include the beam, Kudrow and Schwimmer explained that it was removed because it was getting in the way of the camera.