Disney Jungle Cruise India Release Date Confirmed

With the roaring success globally and winning the hearts of audiences across the world, Disney’s Jungle Cruise will be setting sail on 24th September 2021 in Indian cinemas.

Indian fans have been eagerly awaiting the movie to be released in the country and can now enjoy the movie across 4 languages - English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

So get ready to join this fun, family adventurous voyage with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as they embark on a journey of a lifetime.

Inspired by the famous Disneyland theme park ride, Disney’s Jungle Cruise is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Jungle Cruise stars Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Edgar Ramirez, and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.