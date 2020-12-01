Did Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestant Abhijeet Warn Nagarjuna?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants Abhijeet who has been making for all good reasons. It has been three months, the show went on aired but it never has a week gone by when Abhijeet didn’t manage to keep himself in the news. Whether his fights with Akhil or other housemates, he was always among the most talked about contestants, which goes a long way for anyone who participates on the show.

Have you remembered the Saturday episode where the host of the show asked Bigg Boss to opened gates to send Abhijeet out of the house? All your answers will be a big ‘Yes’. Nagarjuna blamed Abhijeet for not taking the game seriously. On top, he is denying the tasks, we witnessed, Nagarjuna tarnished Abhijeet’s image by showing a video clip where is making fun at Monal. All the audience thought Abhijeet would leave the house

. To very much our surprise he was in the house. Did you know what happened behind scenes? If reports are to be believed, Abhijeet and Nagarjuna believed to had clashed over Monal matter. Rumors are doing the rounds that Abhijeet is believed to have blamed Nagarjuna for bringing Monal topic to him every weekend. Abhijeet is really not happy with the way Nagarjuna is linking Monal to him.

They both seemed to have a heated argument over Monal’s matter during Saturday’s shoot. The show makers have edited the fight between Nagarjuna and Abhijeet that’s why the host said ‘Don’t push on to me’. We don’t know whether Abhijeet really gave left and right to Nagarjuna because Abhijeet always holds huge respect for him. But, the rumor is spreading like wildfire on social media. Only Abhijeet can give an answer to this, once he steps out of the house. In the meantime, take a look at the tweets:

