DC's Animated Superman Film Injustice Stokes Controversy by Calling Kashmir Disputed

DC released a new animated film, Injustice that was liked by fans but also has sparked outrage because it reportedly referred to Kashmir as "disputed." The film is based on a computer game of the same name, which also produced comic books.

The movie’s storyline goes something like this. Superman falls into Joker’s trap and is tricked by him. Clark ends up killing his own girlfriend Lois Lane. He goes berserk, becomes a tyrant, and starts ruling the earth. Batman and others become rebels.

A particular clip from this movie went viral on social media platforms. In the video, you can see Wonder Woman and Superman fighting alongside. Superman destroys an aircraft as the voiceover in the background says “In disputed Kashmir, Superman and Wonder Woman destroyed every piece of military equipment,” declaring it an arms-free zone.

Many were not very happy after seeing the scene. Plus it was also unclear if Superman had destroyed the military equipment in just Kashmir, India or every country in the world. You can also see, he forces the Israel and Palestine officials to sign a peace treaty.

The clip caused an outrage on Twitter with Netizens trending #AntiIndiaSuperman on the platform. Some even protested against the film and called for its boycott. One user on Twitter said that this is a strategy the westerners are using to propagate Anti India agenda.

