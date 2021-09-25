James Bond, the most-iconic and well-known action franchise of all, is set for release of the 25th movie "No Time To Die" to hit the Cinemas on 30th September 2021. Making the experience all the more grand for its ardent fans across the world, Universal Pictures will now be releasing this much awaited movie in 3D as well. With this being the first-ever James Bond movie to be released in 3D, there’s no prize for guessing that the excitement and anticipation levels went a notch higher as one eagerly waits to enjoy the movie in the cinema.

With moviegoers returning to cinemas worldwide for the big screen experience they have known to expect and love, it’s clear that more and more people are leaving the home for premium, differentiated experiences that they can’t get anywhere else. In IMAX cinemas, NO TIME TO DIE will have a 3D IMAX-exclusive 1.90:1 aspect ratio. By being specially shot and formatted for IMAX, moviegoers will experience up to 26% more picture for the film for these selected sequences. In select IMAX locations worldwide, NO TIME TO DIE will have an even larger aspect ratio, ultimately showing even more of the stunning action sequences as conceived by Director Cary Fukunaga.

The James Bond series focuses on a fictional British Secret Service agent created in 1953 by writer Ian Fleming. Excitement for the film is sure at its peak for it stars Daniel Craig making his fifth and final bow as the fictional British MI6 agent that audiences simply can’t seem to get enough of.

Fans can now pre book their tickets for the movie starting Saturday, 25th September. No Time To Die will be released on 30th September in the cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada. No Time To Die will also be released in 4DX format as well.