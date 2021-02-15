Courteney Cox 'I Love You' Birthday Wish To BFF Jennifer Aniston Breaking The Internet

On Jennifer Aniston's birthday, Friends co-actor Courteney Cox took to Instagram to share an adorable wish for her BFF. Here's everything about it. Read on to find out more.

Friends fame Jennifer Aniston celebrated her 52nd birthday on Thursday, February 11. Over a career spanning 3 decades, the actor has delivered a wide range of blockbuster performances on the silver screen and TV as well.

On the special occasion of Jennifer’s Aniston’s birthday, several acquaintances from the Hollywood film fraternity took to social media to pour in love and share heart-warming birthday wishes for the actor. One of them being her Friends co-star and long-time BFF Courtney Cox.

Courteney Cox joined the chorus of stars sending their love to Jennifer Aniston as the actress celebrated her 52nd birthday on Thursday. Cox, 56, also shared on Instagram two sweet throwback photos with Aniston.

One photo showed the two Friends stars with Cox's daughter Coco, 16, as a young girl. The other snap showed the pals smiling side by side in an airplane.

"Happy Birthday Jenny Louise! We've known each other so long I don't even remember why I call you that. I love you! ♥️♥️" Cox wrote in the caption of the post.

The pair have become thick as thieves ever since starring together on the hit series Friends, and their enduring friendship was put on a show as Courteney posted a gushing tribute to the birthday girl on her Instagram account.