Countdown Begins For Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto to Hit Theatres Across India

Encanto is Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th feature film and is all set to magically whisk you away into the enchanted mountains of Columbia. In just two weeks, fans of animation can witness the fun ride of Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), the only ordinary member of her extraordinary family. She discovers that the magic surrounding their home is in danger, and she might be her family’s last hope.



The film features all-new songs by Emmy®️, GRAMMY®️ and Tony Award®️ winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”).

